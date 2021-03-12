Why Ultron Was Right All Along

By all accounts, Ultron is the villain of Avengers: Age of Ultron. He’s a large deathbot who wants to wipe out humanity. But wait, his ultimate goal was world peace — an idea given to him by Tony Stark. And a lot of his claims about the Avengers themselves, from their insecurities to their fears, were absolutely right. So maybe ... Ultron had a point?

In our latest video, we look back at Avengers: Age of Ultron, to see exactly what Ultron wanted to do and why. If you look closely, you see that Ultron and Iron Man have a lot in common. And why shouldn’t they? But there’s more: Ultron basically predicted what was going to happen in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Also, if Wanda Maximoff got her powers from the Mind Stone, and she used her powers to give the Avengers visions in Age of Ultron, does that mean that the Mind Stone also gave Ultron a vision as well? Watch our video below:

