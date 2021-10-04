Wild Video Shows the Yellowstone Super-volcano on Thermal Camera

My family has visited Yellowstone National Park several times over the years and it's hard to imagine that there was a raging super-volcano underneath our feet. A recent video makes that seem a lot more real showing how hot the ground of Yellowstone is on a thermal camera.

Life in Wyoming is one of my favorite new finds this year on YouTube. They've shared some neat wildlife moments and had this to say about their thermal investigation of the park:

Using thermal cameras, I recorded Old Faithful and a few other geothermal sites at night!

Get our free mobile app

It's not hard to see that the volcanic ground of Yellowstone is plenty hot.

Among the highlights included the thermal image of Old Faithful erupting.

Life in Wyoming via YouTube

This area appears to be in the area of Yellowstone near Grand Prismatic.

Life in Wyoming via YouTube

He captured this thermal near Old Trail inside of Yellowstone.

Life in Wyoming via YouTube

FLIR thermal cameras are fascinating technology that show heat that our natural eyes can't fully detect. Some law enforcement agencies use this tech to search wooded areas as body heat will show up in a way that trees can't hide. It's interesting to see so much of the land inside of Yellowstone with so much heat present over and above the geysers and springs we already know are blazing.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

