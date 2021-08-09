Will Cheyenne See a Halloween Store Open this Year?

Have you seen any signs for this around town?

Although it seems odd to be seeing Halloween stuff hit store shelves in August, it's not anything new. Plus, once you factor in how not-so-fun Halloween was last year, I think it's nice to get amped about a better experience this year. And that means a lot coming from me because I'm not the biggest Halloween person. Oh, don't get me wrong, I love all the candy... I'm just a scaredy-cat.

But for all the ghosts and goblins out there, your time is nigh.

In fact, you'll be able to shop all things Halloween very soon.

Well, at least you'll be able to in Casper.

Each year we see pop-up Spirit Halloween shops take over vacant spaces in the area. Last year we had locations open in Cheyenne and Laramie in addition to Casper. This year however, I'm not so sure.

As it sits right now, the only location Spirit Halloween has listed is in Casper. Now, it is a little early, but last year we had a location or two that were already open by around August 20th. At the very least we thought they would have plotted out some locations.

I'm sure they will update their site as we get closer to the big day. We're still over two months away from Halloween. Rest assured, there is time.

But for now, here is the Casper location:

Casper - Opening Soon

Spirit Halloween

501 Wyoming Boulevard SE

*former Macy's

