Willie Jones' "Down By the Riverside" is a party-ready jam full of nods to the singer's Louisiana roots.

Jones co-wrote his new song with Josh Logan and Jason Afable, the latter of whom also co-produced the track. Over a looping melody made for a two-step with just the right touch of cowbell and harmonica, he introduces listeners to his way of "throw[ing] it down by the riverside."

A brief bridge speeds things up, with Jones calling out a series of dance moves: "Boot-scoot to the left / Do your one-two step / Spin around, then drop it down ... Tip your drip to the sky / Now act a fool, go ride the bull / 'Cause that's the way we ride."

"This song is straight Louisiana jambalaya: swampy, sexy and drippin' all over the floor," says Jones in a press release. "Jason, Josh and I have a great chemistry, and this one hits hard from that first harmonica lick and keeps you greasy 'til the end."

"Down By the Riverside" is Jones' first new release since he signed with Sony Music Nashville, in partnership with his management company, the Penthouse, in March. He released his debut album, Right Now, in January.

It's been a big week for Jones: On Thursday (May 13), his "American Dream" music video earned a Video of the Year nomination at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

