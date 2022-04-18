Wilmer Valderrama Teases Possible ‘That 90s Show’ Role

Even though the upcoming That ’70s Show spinoff is called That ’90s Show, it will not feature a lot of members from the original cast of the old Fox show. The show focuses on a new generation of teenagers — primarily Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda, who is supposed to be the daughter of the Eric and Donna characters from That ’70s Show — with the lovable mom and dad from That 70s Show, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles now as the lovable grandma and grandad of Leia.

That doesn’t mean that other actors from the old show couldn’t return in guest-starring roles, though. And one of those actors has already said he’d be interested in a potential return. Wilmer Valderrama, who played That ’70s Show’s lovable foreign exchange student Fez, told TV Insider that while he’s not scheduled for a That ’90s Show appearance right now he definitely wouldn’t rule it out.

“I’m a little busy now,” Valderrama said, alluding to his roles on NCIS and on an upcoming Disney television show of Zorro. But he added, “I support them so much. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

That ’90s Show is set approximately 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show. While recurring roles from other ’70s Shows alums like Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis have been rumored, none have been confirmed. That ’90s Show was created by two of the original series creators, Bonnie and Terry Turner, along with Gregg Mettler and Lindsay Turner.

Production is underway on That ’90s Show; the series is expected to premiere soon on Netflix.

