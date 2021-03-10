Winter Storm Watch for Cheyenne and Laramie Thursday Through Sunday

A serious winter weather system has southeast Wyoming in its sites. Several inches of snow and blowing snow are expected to hit the Cheyenne and Laramie area starting late Thursday (March 11) and continuing through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of southeastern Wyoming. The Watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Sunday afternoon. This includes the Interstate 80 corridor.

Get our free mobile app

The Weather Service says that blizzard conditions are possible with total snow accumulations of 18 to 28 inches possible and winds could gust as high as 45

mph.

MORE: Cheyenne Could Get Two Feet Of Snow, 40 MPH Winds This Weekend

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 215 PM MST Wed Mar 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR CONVERSE...NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... WYZ103-106>108-116>119-111200- /O.CAN.KCYS.WW.Y.0022.000000T0000Z-210311T0000Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0004.210312T0600Z-210314T2100Z/ North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Garrett, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 215 PM MST Wed Mar 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 28 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Areas of southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range to the Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact travel Thursday evening through Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite as popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology

Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.