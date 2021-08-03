Woman Facing Hefty Fine For Harassing Bears In Yellowstone

The United States Attorney's Office this week announced that an Illinois woman is facing up to $10,000 in fines for allegedly harassing grizzly bears in Yellowstone.

According to a news release, Samantha R. Dehring is charged with one count of willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards and one count of feeding, touching teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife.

Get our free mobile app

She faces up to a year behind bars and $10,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the news release, Dehring was at Roaring Mountain on May 10 when visitors noticed a sow grizzly bear and her three cubs. Other visitors backed off and got into their vehicles, but Dehring remained in the area.

Dehring reportedly took pictures as the bear bluff charged her. Witnesses took pictures of the incident which were shared with media outlets and eventually led to Dehring being identified.

She is set to appear before Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman on August 26 for an arraignment.