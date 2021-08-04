Woman, Possibly Lying In Road, Hit And Killed By Car Near Lander

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says it's not clear if a woman who was fatally struck and hit by a vehicle near Lander was lying in the roadway or if she was walking.

What the patrol does know is 39-year-old Thomasine Ridgely suffered severe head trauma and bodily injury in the August 3 incident, which still remains under investigation.

The accident happened on Plunkett Road, which is on the Wind River Reservation near Lander.

A preliminary investigation report doesn't specify the type of vehicle involved.

No further information has been released.