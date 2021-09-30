Woman Screaming Leads to Felony Arrest
On September 27 around 2:30 pm, officers with the Laramie Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of East Grand Avenue for the report of a woman who was screaming.
After an investigation, 33-year-old Cousteau Wright, a Denver resident, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Wright is being held at the Albany County Detention Center and the bond has not been set.
Aggravated Assault (WSS 6-2-502) is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
