Woman Screaming Leads to Felony Arrest

On September 27 around 2:30 pm, officers with the Laramie Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of East Grand Avenue for the report of a woman who was screaming.

After an investigation, 33-year-old Cousteau Wright, a Denver resident, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Wright is being held at the Albany County Detention Center and the bond has not been set.

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

Aggravated Assault (WSS 6-2-502) is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years.

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.