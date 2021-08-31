Women in STEM Event Hosted By Build Mothers Build the World
On September 8, Build Mothers Build the World will be hosting the Women in STEM event.
Get our free mobile app
The discussion will be about how to navigate being a woman in the STEM fields, as well as how employers and employees can help There will also be a discussion on how to balance being a Mom in STEM.
Below is the full interview with Kyrie Blaney, who is the Founder and Executive Director.
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.