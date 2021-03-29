‘Wrath of Man’ Trailer: Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham Are Back

It’s been over 15 years since director Guy Ritchie and actor Jason Statham made a movie together. (The fact that their last project together was Revolver might offer some clues why it took so long for a reunion.) Ritchie is the guy who first made Statham a star in his early British crime movies. Statham mostly stuck to the world of action and cops and robbers, while Ritchie’s broadened his horizons into mysteries, medieval adventure, and even lavish Disney musicals. Now, finally, they’re back together with Wrath of Man, a dark crime film with Statham looking for revenge against the people who killed his son. (Looking at the title, my brain makes it want to rhyme with The Wrath of Khan, but it’s just plain old “man.”)

The film also stars Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, and Josh Hartnett. It also co-stars violence. Lots and lots of violence. Seriously, this looks like a movie that is at least 20 percent people shooting other people. Watch the film’s percussion sound effects filled trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Wrath of Man is scheduled to open in theaters on May 7.

