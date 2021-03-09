WYDOT Reports Rock Slide in Wind River Canyon

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported a rock slide in Wind River canyon at roughly 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a statement on social media, the agency said a big rock and some smaller rocks fell near milepost 122.7.

Get our free mobile app

WYDOT workers moved the smaller rocks to the edge of the roadway, according to the statement.

Next week, a private contractor will help break up the big rock early so it can be hauled out of the canyon.

And, WYDOT offers these fine words of advice:

"If you're fishing inside Wind River Canyon, think about where you park," the statement said. "As frost leaves the ground, Rocks are moving downhill."