WYDOT Warns of REAL ID Phishing Scam
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning of a multi-state phishing scam targeting drivers regarding their licenses being REAL ID compliant.
According to a WYDOT Facebook post, scammers are sending people text messages directing them to a third-party website that asks for personal information.
"WYDOT will not and is not sending any text messages of that nature," the agency said. "If you get a text regarding this, do not click on the link and do not provide your personal information."
WYDOT encourages anyone with questions to contact their local Driver Services office.
