WyoGives To Kick Off Next Week

I'm sure you've noticed a lot of the non-profits are struggling these days with gas prices and the cost of inflation. With that said, there is an opportunity to help out these non-profits that do so much for our communities. Next week, July 13th is WyoGives day. It's an opportunity to donate to your favorite non-profits and help them do what they do best.

How Many Non-Profits Does WyoGives Help?

According to their website, WyoGives helps 258 Non-Profits in Wyoming.

What Types Of Non-Profits Does WyoGive Help?

Here is a list from WyoGive's website.

Animals

Arts And Culture

Community Advocacy

Disability Services

Disaster Relief

Education

Emergency Response

Entrepreneurship

Environment

Ethnic/Immigrant Services

Family Violence Shelters Services

Health And Wellness

Homelessness & Housing

International

International Migration & Refugee Issues

LGBTQ+

Politics

Poverty & Hunger

Race Equality

Religion

Seniors

Social Justice

Substance Abuse Prevention

Veterans

Women's Issues

Youth

That covers a lot. It covers pretty much every organization that you can think of that could use help. Tons of organizations in Southeast Wyoming will benefit from this as well, so go ahead and check to see if they're a part of it.

Get our free mobile app

WyoGives is a week away, so we all have plenty of time to try and help out our favorite non-profits. Even if you're not able to give, there are plenty of ways to help from volunteering to even sharing a social media post when a non-profit needs help or when they do something awesome. That's free, shows kindness, and really does help the organization.

See Inside a Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin on Airbnb