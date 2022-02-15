Wyoming Bill To Block State Enforcement Of Gun Control Laws Filed

A bill that would attempt to block any state official or agency from enforcing laws deemed to violate the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read Senate file 102 here.

The bill reads in part:

(a) This state and all political subdivisions of this state are prohibited from using any personnel or funds appropriated by the legislature of the state of Wyoming or any other source of funds that originated within the state of Wyoming to enforce, administer or cooperate with any act, law, treaty, judicial or executive order, rule or regulation of the United States government that infringes on or impedes the free exercise of individual rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Larry Hicks [R-Albany, Carbon and Sweetwater Counties]. It's co-sponsored by Sens. Cooper, Dockstader, Driskill, Kinskey, Kolb, Kost, Nethercott and, Steinmetz and Representative(s) Burkhart, Greear, Haroldson, Jennings, Olsen, and Styvar.

Because the 2022 Legislative Session is a budget session, non-budget bills like Senate File 102 need a 2/3 majority vote for introduction.

