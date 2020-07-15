UPDATE: Superheros Respond to Wyoming Boy Who Saved Sister

UPDATE: July 17, 2020

The dog that attacked 6-year-old Cheyenne boy Bridger Walker has been euthanized, according to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. "At the dog owner's request, (we) provided humane end-of-life services to the dog," the shelter said in a statement Thursday.

UPDATE: July 16, 2020, Superheros Respond

The boy-hero from Cheyenne, Bridger, who saved his sister from a charging dog, has caught the attention of fellow superheroes.

Captain America himself, sent video message: Watch Captain America Congratulate Cheyenne Boy for His Heroism

Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe said this on Instagram:

Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration...Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)

Even the world of Batman had something to say. Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Returns wanted to say something:

ORIGINAL STORY: July 15, 2020

A Wyoming boy showed true courage in the face of real danger when he saved his a little sister from a dog attack, getting mauled in the process. Newsweek is reporting that according to an Instagram post by the boy's aunt Nikki Walker, six-year-old Bridger got between the charging dog and his sister to protect her. The dog then bit Bridger on his face. Despite the bites, Bridger was able to take his sister's hand and lead her to safety.

After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. -Nikki Walker

According to Walker's Instagram post, he later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” The wound ended up requiring about 90 stitches. https://twitter.com/rayortlund/status/1283130631065604096 The incident happened on July 9. A few days later, when Walker posted the story online, Bridger's story of bravery quickly took over the internet. The original post has gained nearly half a million likes and thousands of comments. Walker reports that Bridger is home recovering and Walker says there is no ill will towards the dog's owners. "I'd also like to mention here that the dog's owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family," Walker wrote.

