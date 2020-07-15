UPDATE: Superheros Respond to Wyoming Boy Who Saved Sister
UPDATE: July 17, 2020
The dog that attacked 6-year-old Cheyenne boy Bridger Walker has been euthanized, according to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. "At the dog owner's request, (we) provided humane end-of-life services to the dog," the shelter said in a statement Thursday.
UPDATE: July 16, 2020, Superheros Respond
The boy-hero from Cheyenne, Bridger, who saved his sister from a charging dog, has caught the attention of fellow superheroes.
Captain America himself, sent video message: Watch Captain America Congratulate Cheyenne Boy for His Heroism
Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe said this on Instagram:
Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration...Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)
Even the world of Batman had something to say. Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Returns wanted to say something:
I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate?? Via @blackculturenews_ & @nicolenoelwalker
ORIGINAL STORY: July 15, 2020
A Wyoming boy showed true courage in the face of real danger when he saved his a little sister from a dog attack, getting mauled in the process. Newsweek is reporting that according to an Instagram post by the boy's aunt Nikki Walker, six-year-old Bridger got between the charging dog and his sister to protect her. The dog then bit Bridger on his face. Despite the bites, Bridger was able to take his sister's hand and lead her to safety.
After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. -Nikki Walker
According to Walker's Instagram post, he later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” The wound ended up requiring about 90 stitches. https://twitter.com/rayortlund/status/1283130631065604096 The incident happened on July 9. A few days later, when Walker posted the story online, Bridger's story of bravery quickly took over the internet. The original post has gained nearly half a million likes and thousands of comments. Walker reports that Bridger is home recovering and Walker says there is no ill will towards the dog's owners. "I'd also like to mention here that the dog's owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family," Walker wrote.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
