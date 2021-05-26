Wyoming Continues Having the Lowest Vaccination Rates

Wyoming continues to be at the head of the pack when it comes to having the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy and lowest vaccination rates.

According to data from the United States Census Bureau, on May 10, 58.7% of Wyomingites over 18 had been vaccinated, compared to the national average of 74.6%, with Louisiana coming in second to last at 60.5%.

States like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Mexico are all near the top when it comes to vaccination, with each being above 82% of their adult population vaccinated.

When it comes to vaccine hesitancy, Wyoming is also in the lead, with 27.6% of the people saying they are hesitant about getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines, with Idaho coming in second at 22.3%.

The top three reasons listed for hesitancy are: don't trust COVID-19 vaccines at 64.3%, concerned about the side affects at 43.7%, and don't trust the government at 38.2%.

The average across the county for hesitancy is 11.4%, with several of the highest vaccinated states having vaccine hesitancy rates around 6%.

This continues a trend in Wyoming that has been present since people started getting vaccinated against COVID-19, with vaccination rates and hesitancy being high since January, which is due to many myths surrounding the vaccine that have stopped people in the state from getting vaccinated.