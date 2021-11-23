Wyoming Gas Prices Drop Again Ahead of Holiday Weekend

As Thanksgiving is now just a couple days away, there will be plenty of traveling happening throughout the holiday weekend. So how are gas prices as we approach such hefty traffic on the roads? A little bit better than previously.

Last week, Wyoming's average gas prices were $3.48 per gallon. This week, they're down ever so slightly to $3.46. The national average is down a full sent from $3.41 per gallon to $3.40. Now that the price of oil has started falling, will gas prices continue to drop?

Previously, the price of oil per barrel was over $80 since Labor Day. But now, that price has dropped to the mid $70 range. AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross had this to say about the slight dip in gas prices:

The price of crude oil accounts for about 50%–60% of what consumers pay at the pump, so a lower oil price should translate into better gasoline prices for drivers...But until global oil production ramps back up to pre-pandemic levels, this recent dip in the price of crude may only be temporary.

The Energy Information Administration also reported that gasoline stocks have dropped and so has demand, which has also helped the recent slight decline in gas prices.

As for Wyoming, our area of the state happens to remain one of the cheapest regions in the entire state for gas. The average price in Laramie County is currently at $3.38 per gallon, which is slightly down from $3.39 last week. In Albany County, the average gas price fell a full five cents from last week's $3.17 per gallon to $3.12. Only Campbell County in the northeast region of the state had a cheaper average gas price.

In Cheyenne, the cheapest spot for gas is currently at the Walmart on Livingston with a current price of $3.24 per gallon. In Laramie, the Tumbleweed Express is at $2.87 per gallon.

Safe travels during the holiday weekend and Happy Thanksgiving!

