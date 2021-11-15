Wyoming Gas Prices Drop, Cheyenne/Laramie Among Lowest in State

The national average gas price is slightly down and Wyoming's has also dropped. Wouldn't you know it, Cheyenne and Laramie are have some of the state's cheapest average gas prices.

Last week, Wyoming's average gas price was $3.49 per gallon, as it was down from a month ago when it was $3.51. This week, the average price per gallon in the Cowboy State is $3.47. However, the national average is up to $3.41 per gallon from a month ago when it was $3.30, but also down one cent from last week. So what does this mean for trends going forward?

AAA spokesperson, Andrew Gross had this to say about the recent trend:

A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump...Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.

Oil prices are also still above $80 per barrel, which won't help gas prices drop too much any time soon. Demand will likely start to go up once again with the holiday season upon us and people traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However, southeast Wyoming has some relatively low gas prices compared to the rest of the state now as Laramie County has an average price of $3.39 per gallon while Albany County is one of the lowest in all of the state at $3.17 per gallon.

The cheapest spot for gas in Cheyenne is at Sam's Club on Dell Range, which is currently at $3.27 per gallon. The next best is at the Walmart on Livingston, which is currently $3.29.

In Laramie, the spot to go for the cheapest gas is Tumbleweed Express on Bluebird Ln as it's currently $2.87. The Sinclair station on E. Grand Ave is at $2.99 per gallon currently.

As it stands, there's a lot worse places to be getting gas throughout the state than southeast Wyoming.

