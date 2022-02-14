Wyoming Gas Prices See a 6 Cent Increase in Past Week

In the past week, average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.9 cents, averaging $3.34 a gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Wyoming are 7.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming priced at $2.89 gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon.

Natrona County is the third cheapest county in the state at a current average of $3.19 a gallon, while Albany County is the cheapest at $3.12 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive with an average price of $3.56 a gallon.

Wyoming is the 19th least expensive state, with California as the most expensive at $4.68 a gallon and Oklahoma as the cheapest at $3.11 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, currently averaging $3.47 a gallon, with gas prices up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine," De Haan said. "Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we'll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper."