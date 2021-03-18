Wyoming Gun-Free Zones Repeal Bill To Face Decisive Senate Vote
A bill that would allow holders of a concealed-carry permit to carry guns into most areas designated as gun-free zones will face a third and decisive reading in the Wyoming Senate after supporters of the bill turned back an effort to amend the bill to allow schools to prohibit guns.
You can read Senate File 67 here.
The bill would allow for the carrying of guns into governmental meetings, schools, publicly-owned hospitals, and other venues by people who own a Wyoming concealed-carry permit. Wyoming allows people without a permit to concealed-carry firearms, but the proposed law would only apply to people with such a permit.
