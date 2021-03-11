Wyoming Has a Few Farm Animal Sanctuaries Including in Laramie

These places have become a haven for both the animals and the people.

We have a lot of good-hearted people in the world. People who devote all of their time and energy into taking care of other people and animals. A few years ago I learned what animal sanctuaries are. I thought they were just another "zoo." The place I was introduced to specialized in caring for monkeys. These monkeys had been abused, neglected, used for experiments, and more. Unfortunately they were not fit to go back into the wild or even be released to a zoo. The sanctuary provided a safe place for them to live out the rest of their lives in peace.

Now, I'm learning that there are sanctuaries like this all over the country for all sorts of animals.

Earlier this week I found an article about a cow sanctuary in Arizona that is offering cow snuggle sessions. For $75 you can spend a hour hugging their cows. These cows are enjoying life in the sanctuary and are certainly enjoying getting some love, but I believe the humans are benefitting just as much. Especially in the midst of a pandemic that has kept us from hugging too many people.

If you love cows and other farm animals, there are plenty of sanctuaries you can visit, including in Laramie.

Home on the Range Animal Haven is a non-profit sanctuary that cares for goats, chickens, donkeys, turkeys, horses, and sheep. They offer physical and emotional rehabilitation for their residents. I can't guarantee that you will be able to hug their animals, but they sure are cute!