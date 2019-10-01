Wyoming Has The Fifth-Highest Percentage Of Vaping + E-Cig Users

While public health officials around the country crack down on vaping products, Wyoming has one of the highest rates of vaping and e-cigarette use in America.

An estimated 5.8 percent of Wyoming residents regularly use vaping products, the fifth-highest percentage in the nation, according to a study published by MSN, trailing only Oklahoma (7.1%), Kentucky (6.1%), Indiana (6%), and Tennessee (5.9%).

The study also estimated that 15.2% of young adults between 18 and 24 in Wyoming use the products and cited a 2015 survey where nearly half of high school students in the state said they had tried a vaping or e-cig device, with 29.6% of students reporting regular use.

Wyoming's percentage of vaping and e-cig users is well above the national average of 4.6%. Use among young adults from 18 to 25 in Wyoming also ranks well above the national average of 10.8% within the age group and more than doubles the average use for high school students nationwide of 13.2%.

Around the region, Colorado ranked 9th for the highest percentage of vaping and e-cig users nationwide at 5.3%. Colorado also had the highest percentage of use among high school students in 2017.