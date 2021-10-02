Wyoming High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard : Oct. 1-2, 2021

The second half of the prep football season is upon us. Games in Week 5 are on Friday and Saturday.

Find all your game scores in one place, here!

These are the scheduled games, but any schedule is subject to change. If a game-time does move, please email david@wyopreps.com.

Games are listed in order by the start time.

Week 5

Friday, Oct. 1

Class 4A

Final Score: #1 Rock Springs 50 Laramie 16 - Bider throws for 239 yards and 4 TDs with 1 INT; Schoenfeld had 4 catches for 86 yards, 3 TDs + 50 rush yards; Tigers led 43-0 at halftime

Final Score: #3 Cheyenne East 49 Cheyenne South 7

Final Score: #2 Sheridan 27 #5 Natrona County 0

Final Score: #4 Thunder Basin 61 Kelly Walsh 21 - Baker 242 pass yds, 4 TDs; Halliburton adds 124 rush yds and 2 TDs on the ground

Final Score: Campbell County 27 Cheyenne Central 24 - Camels rally from a 17-0 deficit at halftime. Miller with 123 rush yds, 2 TDs; Dorr adds 92 rush yds, 2 TDs. Bartlett had 208 rush yds, 1 TD for Central.

Class 3A

Final Score: #4 Star Valley 29 #3 Powell 13 - Whitlock runs for a 99-yard kickoff return TD.

Final Score: #1 Cody 49 Evanston 14

Final Score: #2 Jackson 53 Green River 12

Final Score: #5 Douglas 29 Lander 6

Final Score: Worland 49 Rawlins 7 - Outlaws were held scoreless in the 2nd half.

Final Score: Buffalo 42 Riverton 7 - Bison had an interception & fumble return for a TD.

Class 2A

Final Score: #5 Cokeville 46 Thermopolis 12 - Panthers get the win on the day they dedicate their football field in honor of coach Todd Dayton!

Final Score: #3 Torrington 42 Big Horn 35 - 2 OT

Final Score: Newcastle 25 Glenrock 6

Final Score: #1 Lyman 51 Kemmerer 8

Final Score: Burns 18 #2 Wheatland 14 - Broncs pull the surprise on the Bulldogs

Final Score: #4 Lovell 28 Big Piney 6

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #2 Pine Bluffs 34 #1 Shoshoni 25 - Hornets' Lerwick had 163 in passing yards with 3 TDs; Fornstrom with 61-yards receiving, Thompson with 54-yards receiving, each had a TD; Schaefer had 166-yards rushing with 2 TDs. Wranglers' Truempler had 157-yards rushing, along with a 73-yard TD.

Final Score: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 21 Saratoga 16

Final Score: Southeast 54 Moorcroft 16 - Cyclones' Clapper over 300 yards rushing.

Final Score: #3 Lusk 54 Wright 7

Final Score: #4 Wind River 48 Riverside 12 - Herbert 198 rush yds, 4 TDs + 80-yd kickoff return TD

Final Score: Greybull 1 St. Stephens 0 (forfeit by the Eagles)

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #4 Farson-Eden 40 Kaycee 24

Final Score: Dubois 69 Burlington 24

Final Score: #3 Encampment 46 #1 Meeteetse 42

Final Score: #5 Hulett 75 Guernsey-Sunrise 14 - Red Devils remain the only undefeated team on the east side of the state.

Final Score: Midwest 50 H.E.M. 0 - the game called at the half due to injury; Miners had 6 players to start the game.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Class 2A

Final Score: Mountain View 57 Pinedale 0

Final Score: Upton-Sundance 34 Tongue River 15

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #5 Rocky Mountain 57 Wyoming Indian 0

Open Date = #1 Little Snake River (6-Man)