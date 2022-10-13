Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Scoreboard: Oct. 13-15, 2022

Here we are in Week 7 of the prep football season in Wyoming. There are games are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

All but one team will be in action this week. A lot is on the line for playoff berths and playoff seeds.

This is the Week 7 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend. Fans, you can also help with score updates by submitting scores to WyoPreps. Please be aware, that the app takes longer to update than the website.

Get our free mobile app

The games are listed by classification or other designation. The games are also listed by kick-off times with ones involving ranked teams given a higher priority.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 13

Class 1A-9 Man

St. Stephens at Rocky Mountain – game canceled; forfeit win for the Grizzlies.

Final Score: #3 Shoshoni 25 #2 Wind River 14 - Pehton Truempler ran for 2 TDs and caught 1 TD pass for Shoshoni; the Wranglers clinched the conference title and home-field in the first 2 rounds of the playoffs; Wind River had 5 turnovers.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: Rocky Mountain 49 Natrona County JV 0 – replacement game

Friday, Oct. 14

Class 4A

#1 Sheridan at #3 Natrona, 6 p.m.

#2 Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

#4 Cheyenne Central at Campbell County, 6 p.m.

#5 Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Jackson at #5 Powell, 5 p.m.

Green River at #2 Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at #3 Douglas, 6 p.m.

Riverton at #4 Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Worland at Lander, 6 p.m.

Evanston at #1 Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

#2 Tongue River at #4 Big Horn, 2 p.m.

#5 Cokeville at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.

#1 Lovell at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Burns at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

#4 Big Piney at Wyoming Indian, 5 p.m.

#5 Southeast at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

#1 Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Greybull at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Midwest at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

#3 Lyman at Rich County, UT, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Class 1A-6 Man

#2 Dubois at H.E.M., noon

Hulett at Kaycee, noon

Farson-Eden at #1 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

#3 Burlington at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Open Date : #4 Encampment (6-Man).