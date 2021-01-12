Wyoming Highway Patrol Prepared for Potential Armed Protests

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says it's prepared should any violence erupt at the Wyoming State Capitol next week.

The FBI has warned of possible armed protests across the U.S. in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but WHP spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says they're "not anticipating" things to "go south."

MORE: 'Never A Greater Betrayal by a President' — Rep. Cheney to Vote for Trump's Impeachment

"It's definitely something that we are aware of and we are monitoring," said Beck. "If any threats come up, we will address them."

"We're also working with ... the Cheyenne Police Department as well as the Laramie County Sheriff's Office and have been communicating with them in case we were to need extra help," Beck added.

While recent protests at the capitol, including last week's "Stop the Steal" rally, have been peaceful, Beck says he's confident the patrol is "prepared to be able to take action if need be."

"We're not there to infringe on folks and keep them from being able to exercise their freedom of speech," said Beck. "We're there to make sure that it's orderly and peaceful and no one is injured in the process."

