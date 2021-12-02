Wyoming Hiker Shares Phenomenal View In Yellowstone

We're really lucky to live in the Cowboy State where we're no stranger to seeing some of the most beautiful sights in the entire country. Sights that make you step back for a moment and realize that for thousands of years, people have been enjoying that exact view.

A guy on TikTok decided to share a look from his hike in Yellowstone and we should all be really thankful because this view is just incredible. You can see a waterfall in the background and the awesome view of the valley he's overlooking.

I will say, he does drop a naughty word, so you might want to mute him if you're in a not safe for work setting. It's nothing too bad, probably the same word I would use if I saw it in person.

It's almost like someone painted this. It's so pretty. If this guy's video doesn't make you want to explore more of our awesome state, I don't know what will. It's crazy to think when we're in places that are concrete jungles that locations like this still exist. It's something great to stop and take a look at.

I just love how dramatic this video feels. You know he's up to something good when he's walking on what seems like a cliff without worry. It's just one of those moments where, as a viewer of the video, you want to be able to reach out and touch what he's looking at. Obviously, you wouldn't be able to in real life, but you get it.

