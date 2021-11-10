Wyoming House Freedom Caucus: This Was Not What The People Wanted

A group of conservative members of the Wyoming House of Representatives says the recent special session of the Wyoming Legislature on a federal vaccine mandate fell short of expectations.

That's according to Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams [R-Park County], who posted a video on the House Freedom Caucus Facebook page. In her video, Rodriguez-Williams noted that the legislature only approved one bill. "House Enrolled Act 1 is not enough," Rodriguez-Williams said in the video.

She said that although the bill will provide resources and guidance for a court fight against the mandate "This is not what the people wanted." She added, "They wanted stronger legislation with exemptions, such as religious exemptions without a litmus test, medical exemptions approved by a physician, natural immunity, and prohibition on mandating authorization of emergency use vaccines."

Rodriguez-Williams also noted that when the session adjourned, Governor Mark Gordon chose to address the house in a letter "instead of standing before the body in person."

She went on to say that while the governor said that litigation is not a matter of sounding off "We believe that freedom does not come from litigation." She later added that there is a national effort underway to expand the powers of government and "We need leaders to sound off."

You can see the entire video below. The legislative session ran for a week in Cheyenne.

Several bills aimed at such things as allowing parents to get exemptions upon request for their children from school face mask mandates and vaccine requirements and a range of other bills against various COVID-19 related mandates failed to win final approval in the special session.

