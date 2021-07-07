‘Wyoming’ Is An Addiction We Can Handle Without A Cure

As we all travel through this odd thing we call life, we come in contact with certain things we become addicted to. Wyoming has become one of those addictions and it's one we can handle.

How would you explain your love for something like Wyoming? Wyoming seems to be a state of mind and we all have our own way of viewing it. There aren't many here that don't LOVE Wyoming.

Maybe when we see something amazing, beautiful or spectacular we should just start using Wyoming as the Adjectives. "Wow, look at the Wyoming sunrise", "That's a very Wyoming dress you're wearing", "The golf course is VERY Wyoming" "Look at that Wyoming view, the colors are very Wyoming"...See, it works.

There are some that have addictions and struggle on a daily basis to deal with those addictions and there are great facilities that can help. Wyoming Drug Rehabs, Wyoming Recovery and Family First Intervention are just a few organizations that are designed to combat addictions and are available to help you battle your demons.

What if your addiction is riding horses, mountain climbing, camping, running, exercising or playing golf? You could then classify your addiction being Wyoming, because those are options of living right here in the Cowboy state. Unless they become troublesome financially, affect your job or cause grief in your relationships they seem to be harmless and helpful to your psyche.

In a world that seems depressed, confused and mentally strained being outdoors is a proven mood & spirit booster. Harvard Medical School has even done research proving that spending time outdoors can help those with mood disorders. Seems like the world needs more addictions like hiking Casper Mountain, Floating North Platte River or Alcova, Golfing and becoming more addicted to Wyoming and all it has to offer.

Views like this are available nearly EVERY day in Wyoming, how could you NOT be addicted to Wyoming?

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media