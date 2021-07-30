Wyoming is At the Top of New List for ‘Best States to Retire In’

Wyoming has been creeping up to the top of everyone's list for being the 'Best State to Retire In'. Why shouldn't we? The scenery is beautiful, the weather is pleasant, and as so many celebrities (ugh) are realizing, the tax break is pretty spectacular. So just where did Wyoming rank at the top of this new list for 'Best States to Retire In'?

The financial publication 'Bankrate' has Wyoming ranked as the 6th best state to retire in. Somehow, we didn't quite crack that top five, but in recent years, there's definitely reason why people are noticing that Wyoming is a great place to come to retire.

In terms of determining factors, Wyoming finished in the top ten in two key categories, crime and culture. We have the 7th best crime rate in the U.S., which is comforting to know. We also finished 10th in culture, which really shows what the rest of the country thinks of our western rugged attitude. People are liking our way of life basically. Here's where we ranked in each determining category:

Affordability - 17th

Wellness - 28th

Culture - 10th

Weather - 49th

Crime - 7th

There's a good chance that we didn't crack that elusive top five due to the fact that we finished 49th in weather, which doesn't really make sense since we truly do have four seasons here. The only reason not to rank us well in that category, that I think of at least, is our wind. So I'm going to assume that Bankrate's analyst don't really care for wind. Even North Dakota finished better than us in weather at 44th. I've lived in North Dakota before, and it's winter nine months out of the year there.

The states finishing ahead of Wyoming, in order were Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, and Massachusetts. I get those first three, but, what? A spot from the Midwest and one from the Northeast?

Regardless, in recent years, it's nice to know that Wyoming is getting some notoriety as being a top state to come to for retirement.

