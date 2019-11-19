Wyoming Is Not a Very Gloomy Place to Be in the Winter

Sometimes the winter weather can take a toll on our well-being.

Winter can be a pretty polarizing season. Some love the cold and all that it brings like warm fires, cozy sweaters, good books and the best excuse to stay inside. Others hate that they need to wear extra layers, they would rather be outdoors and they can't wait to see the sun again. I'm a lover of the cooler temps of fall and don't mind the cold of winter. I like to say that I'm a better person in pants.

That being said, winter can sometimes make people sad and depressed.

It's called Seasonal Affective Disorder and it's really a thing. Although it can also be experienced in the late spring and summer, the symptoms are the same. As far as winter goes, the gloomy weather can leave you feeling sluggish and hopeless. It can even affect your sleep and appetite.

Luckily, Wyoming is pretty free from the gloom, at least in our neck of the woods, according to Best Places. We fall fairly low on their "Gloom Score." Their color map puts on the lower end of the scale. We're certainly far from the likes of Washington, Oregon, and all of those northeastern states.