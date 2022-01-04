Wyoming Juvenile Arrested For Terroristic School Violence Threats

A Rock Springs juvenile has been arrested for making threats of school violence on social media.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the investigation started during the holiday break when police got a report of a juvenile who had made threats on social media against Sweetwater County School District #1 schools.

The investigation led to the arrest of a juvenile for making terroristic threats, which is a felony.

Under Wyoming law, it carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, The student could also be kicked out of school by the district. Charges have been filed in Third Judicial District Court in the case, according to the RSPD post.

The post does not reveal the exact nature of the threats or say whether there is any evidence that the juvenile was actually planning on carrying them out. In the post, police ask people to take several steps to prevent school violence.

Those steps include:

-Reporting any post containing threats of violence against schools to law enforcement, a school staff member, or another adult.

-Parents should pay close attention to what their kids are doing online.

-People should not pass on or share any threatening post.

-Parents should speak to their children about the consequences of posting or passing on a threat.

Rumors of school violence have been reported in several Wyoming communities over the last few months.

That includes Cheyenne, where police have at times increased their presence in schools in response to online threats which, fortunately, did not materialize.