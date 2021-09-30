Wyoming Launches Missing Person Website

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation recently launched a website detailing people who have disappeared in the Cowboy State and are still missing.

According to the website, the list is new and a work in progress. The information is not real-time.

But the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police says the website is a step in the right direction.

"Wyoming law enforcement agencies are working cooperatively on unsolved missing person cases located throughout the State of Wyoming," according to the page. "A brief summary of each missing person case is provided.

"Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation."