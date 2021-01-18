Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider “Taxes To Voters” Proposal

The Wyoming Legislature is scheduled to consider a resolution that could be the first step in eventually requiring voter approval of taxes before they could be imposed.

Senate Joint Resolution 1 is sponsored by Senator(s) James, Biteman, Bouchard, French and McKeown, and Representative(s) Fortner, Gray, Laursen, Rodriguez-Williams, and Wharff. The resolution would call for the voters to approve a constitutional amendment to require voter approval of tax proposals.

Before being sent to the voters, 2/3 of the members of both the Wyoming House and Senate have to vote in favor of a constitutional amendment.

If approved as a constitutional amendment, the bill would apply to both local and state taxes.

