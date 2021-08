Wyoming Legion Baseball 2021 Regional Tournament Scoreboards

The next step in postseason play for three Wyoming teams is the regional tournaments.

Gillette is hosting the Northwest Regional Tournament for ‘AA’ American Legion baseball teams from Wyoming, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The tournament is Aug. 4-8 at Hladky Stadium. The winner advances to the Legion World Series in Shelby, NC on Aug. 12-17.

Single-A state champion Cody is off to Anchorage, AK for the Northwest Class ‘A’ Regional Tournament (NWCART). This tournament will be Aug. 6-10 at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage, AK.

Both tournaments feature an eight-team field, in a modified, double-elimination bracket.

Get our free mobile app

Here’s a look at the schedule in Gillette.

Wednesday, Aug. 4:

Final Score: Game 1: Yakima, WA 8 Billings, MT Royals 5

Final Score: Game 2: Idaho Falls, ID 4 Helena, MT Senators 1

Game 3: Eugene, OR vs. Cheyenne Sixers, 4 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KRAE Listen Live

Game 4: Eagle River, AK vs. Gillette Riders, 7 p.m. - KIML Listen Live

Thursday, Aug. 5:

Game 5: Billings, MT Royals vs. Loser Game 3, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Helena, MT Senators vs. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Yakima, WA vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Idaho Falls, ID vs. Winner Game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6:

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7: (Pairings for these two games will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.)

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7:30 p.m.

(Note: If 3 teams remain with one loss after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will automatically be drawn into Game 14)

Sunday, Aug. 8:

Game 14: State Championship Game: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (possibly Winner Game 11), 1 p.m.

Game 15 (If necessary): Needed if Winner Game 11 loses Game 13 or Winner Game 12 wins Game 14, 4:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule in Alaska.

Friday, Aug. 6:

Game 1: Gallatin Valley, MT vs. Marsh Valley, ID, noon

Game 2: Palmer, AK vs. Juneau, AK, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Service, AK vs. South Anchorage, AK, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Cody, WY vs. Wasilla, AK, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7:

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, noon

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8:

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9: (Pairings for these two games will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.)

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 6 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 9 p.m.

(Note: If 3 teams remain with one loss after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will automatically be drawn into Game 14)

Tuesday, Aug. 10:

Game 14: State Championship Game: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (possibly Winner Game 11), 2 p.m.

Game 15 (If necessary): Needed if Winner Game 11 loses Game 13 or Winner Game 12 wins Game 14, 4:30 p.m.