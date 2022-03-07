Wyoming Legislative Committee Sends Anti-Abortion Bill To Senate

Law concept: abortion law Syldavia, Getty Images loading...

The Wyoming House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee has signed off on a bill that could eventually ban abortions in Wyoming, contingent upon a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

You can read House Bill 92, the Abortion Prohibition-Supreme Court Decision bill here.

The bill would move to make abortion illegal in Wyoming when and if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in rthe United States.

The vote in committee on Monday was 5-0 in favor of the bill. The legislation has already passed the House and now must clear three more readings in the Senate.

The 2022 legislative session is scheduled to wrap up this week.

Among those tesitifying on the bill in committee on Monday, was former legislator Larry Meuli, who is a pediatrician who headed the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department at one time.

He told the committee that with anti-abortion legislation, "What we are looking at is beliefs." He said the legislation put's beliefs into statute "and contrary beliefs become illegal. That bothers me, because what that tells me is, Ok, the First Amendment to the constitution, the free speech amendment is now negated in Wyoming, because only the belief that is in statute is allowed.''

But Rep. John Romero-Martinez [R-Laramie County], one of the bill's co-sponors, told the commitee "this is a forward thinking bill.'' He called abortions " a purchased death, or murder." He said a woman choosing to have an abortion "might choose to try to define the body of the child as seperate from hers.'' But he said that "makes no sense from a micro-biological perspective.'' Romero-Martinez said that "If we want to live and let live..you let the life in the womb continue."

House Bill 92 is sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams [R-Park County].