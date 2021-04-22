Wyoming May Have a Gambling Addiction Problem

It really is a good thing that sports betting is going to be legalized in Wyoming this year because otherwise Wyomingites may have had a revolt based on how high we rank on the list of the 'Most Gambling-Addicted States'.

WalletHub recently researched the 'Most Gambling-Addicted States' and as it turns out, Wyoming can hold its own with the high rollers near the top of the list. Wyoming finished 14th overall. So maybe that's not incredibly high, but cracking the top 15 is pretty impressive or maybe not-so-impressive based on your opinion of the concept of gambling. While it can be fun to place a wager every now and then, gambling addiction can also be a serious problem.

The research in the rankings was done by using determining factors such as the number of casinos, gaming machines, and highest lottery sales per capita, as well as the percentage of adults with gaming disorders. Wyoming also ranked 14th overall in 'gambling friendliness'. Meanwhile, just to our south, Colorado was ranked 16th overall. They already have legal sports betting there.

Probably not-so-shocking was the fact that Nevada finished at the top of the list. When it's home to Las Vegas, that seems to be a given. Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana, and Louisiana followed Nevada to round out the top five gambling-addicted states. At the bottom of the list was Utah being the least gambling-addicted state.

Of course, with the Kentucky Derby coming up, this research seemed immediately relevant given the number of bets that are placed on that event each year. Of course, if you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, there are always resources to tap into to get help. In the meantime, good luck out there, Wyoming!