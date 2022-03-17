Wyoming Parents Are Taking Their Own Spring Break This Year

Move over kids on the beach, the adults are running the asylum now! Parents throughout the nation are taking a very much needed break this Spring. And Wyoming has one of the highest percentage of parents that have decided they need a break of their own.

While it is most certainly that prime time of the year for college students from all over to take a much needed Spring Break, it's more so the adults that are the ones taking the break. Sure, the college students need that break in their semester to cut loose a little, but what about the parents? Did you even realize what they had to deal with the past two years?

Everything that the pandemic brought to the forefront has all been on the adults. As if trying not to get sick wasn't enough, some lost their jobs which caused all sorts of career uncertainty, some had to adjust to working from home, and some had relationships that suffered from all of it. It was a lot to take on for everyone the past couple years. But especially the parents. So they are taking a well-deserved break.

In Wyoming, 71 percent of parents are enjoying a child-free Spring Break. That was the fifth highest percentage of any state for such a survey.

So where are the parents taking these breaks? The top destinations for parents taking Spring Breaks are as follows:

Las Vegas, NV Key West, FL Panama City Beach, FL South Padre Island, TX Miami Beach, FL

So not only do parents have an idea of where they can go to get away from the kids this Spring, but kids, you Spring Breakers specifically, you now know where to avoid the adults this year. It's a double-edged sword with that list. Hey, parents need a break too. To parents and students alike, have a safe and happy Spring Break!

