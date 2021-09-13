Wyoming Police Department Seeking Hit-And-Run Crash Suspects

The Rock Springs Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects in a recent hit-and-run crash.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.

According to the post, the male was driving a red four-door Chevy Silverado that hit another vehicle in the Game Stop parking lot at 100 Gateway Drive Suite B on August 31 at about 6:50 p.m.

The female was a passenger in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call Officer Garrettson at 307-352-1575 or message the RSPD Facebook page.

