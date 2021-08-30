Wyoming Rancher is Cast on ‘Survivor’ and Has Instant Advantage

Season 41 of the CBS show 'Survivor' has been announced and so has the cast of...castaways. The two-hour season premiere of the Emmy Award-winning show will take place on September 22nd from 7 to 9 p.m. on CBS and will also be streamed live and on-demand through CBS's app as well as Paramount+. Oh, and one of the castaways is from Wyoming!

Brad Reese is a 50-year-old rancher from Shawnee, Wyoming and he'll be competing against 17 other castaways during this season as it takes place in the beautiful islands of Fiji. The tribes will be made up of three groups of six people each. This season is said to make for the most dangerous and intense that there's been in its 41 seasons. And at stake is the $1 million prize. So does Brad have a shot? You better believe it!

There are more than a few reasons why Brad Reese may very well have some advantages when it comes to advancing and eventually winning on Survivor. The first is obvious, he's lives in Wyoming! That statement has nothing to do with state pride. It does have to do with the fact that Wyomingites are more adapt to certain environmental factors that Brad may be dealing with on the island. Wyoming has a more isolated environment. He's a rancher so he's used to being outdoors. Being from Shawnee, WY, it's likely he's dealt with some of the Wyoming wilderness as well. Wyomingites have a reputation for being a little more tough and rugged. We'll assume that Brad will also bring that to the competition.

Each one of the aforementioned characteristics would give anyone an instant advantage when it comes to the competition on 'Survivor'. Several of the other castaways have medical backgrounds and they're from either California, Chicago, or the northeast. We get it, you're smart. And perhaps they're up to the challenge. However, I'd take a Wyomingite in this battle, who also happens to be the first contestant ever from Wyoming. Here's what Brad said in a bio for Entertainment Weekly:

I’m a private pilot and enjoy flying. I’ve nearly died from a rattlesnake bite, been blown up by a propane tank and I like to live life on the edge...I have all the skills of a typical rancher — hard-working, common sense, but I’m completely different because of my social skills...I believe I can build multi-dimensional alliances and win trust with most people, but with laser vision towards the end goal.

Check out the video of the contestants explaining why they'll win this season of 'Survivor'.

Jeff Probst has said this will be the 'most difficult and most dangerous season' they have ever had. We'll find out if that's true starting on September 22nd. Good luck to Brad Reese! His fellow Wyomingites will definitely be pulling for him.

10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History We asked our listeners to tell us who they thought was the most famous Wyomingite in History, here are the top 10 picks. NOTE: To be a Wyomingite you do NOT have to be born here, but you DO have to have lived here for at least a year.

- 10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

- 15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming