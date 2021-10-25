I love playing poker. I'm not much for playing it in public or in a casino. I would lose quickly. I'm more of a penny slots for free drinks kind of person. I know where my lane is, and I stay in it. Obviously, there are a lot of great poker players out there that live for a Flush or Four Of A Kind. Rosie Paules of Torrington is either one of those people, or she's just quietly great at playing poker.

The Torrington resident made her way to Deadwood this weekend for the 2021 Deadwood Shootout at the Silverado Casino. She took second place in the event and netted $50,849! Not a bad trip to one of the gambling capitols of the West.

The MSPT was originally the Minnesota State Poker Tour that was later rebranded as the Mid-States Poker Tour. Their website says the tour is a series of "affordable deepstack no-limit hold'em tournaments designed for weekend warriors".

Any way you look at it, it's great to see a Wyomingite roll into Deadwood and take a nice stack of money. Congrats to Rosie on her performance and enjoy the big payout from the MSPT. Way to represent the Cowboy State.

