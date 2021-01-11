Wyoming Spring Runoff Expected to Be Below Normal This Year

Most rivers in Wyoming will be at below-average levels this spring according to a USDA report released on Monday.

According to the report, the North Platte River past Casper will be at less than half of average through where it enters the Nebraska Panhandle.

Other drainages in the western part of Wyoming are forecasted to be closer to 80% of average while the Yellowstone and Shoshone Rivers will be closer to 100%.

USDA Hydrologist Jim Fahey said spring runoff values will be roughly 80% for Wyoming.

Fahey says the state came into the new year with dry soil conditions, meaning initial runoff could be lower.

"We will just have to see how the rest of the winter goes and more importantly, how the upcoming spring pans out with precipitation," Fahey said.

Monday's report comes after the National Weather Service in Riverton issued a report stating that drought conditions in Wyoming aren't expected to get any better.