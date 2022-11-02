Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Laramie Lawyer

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning December 8, 2022, according to a release by the Wyoming State Bar.

The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case and misleading the client and Osten’s supervising attorney as to the status of the case, including failing to inform them that the case was dismissed due to inaction by Osten.

Osten agreed to the suspension, which was recommended to the Supreme Court by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Wyoming State Bar.

Osten was ordered to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.