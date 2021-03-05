Wyoming Taco Bells Bring Back Potatoes to Menu Next Week

Earlier in 2021, Taco Bell made the announcement that menu items that included potatoes were coming back to its menu and now we finally now when that's happening. It's next week!

On Thursday, March 11th, Taco Bell will once again have menu items that include potatoes back on its regular menu. That means that Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are coming back, which sell at a price of $1.49, and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, which is only $1 will be back. Another bonus about these items is that they are American Vegetarian Association-certified vegan.

Another bonus for vegans and pretty much anyone is that later in March, the $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box will also include more items that are also vegan-friendly, while also being delicious, and that is items like the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito. Customers will be able to create their own meal basically however they want with the expansion of several menu items being added as options for that particular meal.

While the rollout of this will happen nationwide for the menu items with potatoes being made available on March 11th, that means that you will be able to get those at any Wyoming Taco Bell.

However, some brand new items are being added to Taco Bell menus in test markets. Those new menu items are Crispy Cheese Dippers and Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries. According to the food publication Eat This, Not That, the big inclusion for both those menu items is basically Taco Bell's own form of cheese curds. They are currently only in Fullerton, CA, starting in March 10th, but recently Thrillist reported that they will eventually be available nationwide.

Either way, more Taco Bell menu items sounds amazing, bring on all the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes on March 11th!