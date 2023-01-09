Wyomingites Need To Stop Being Negative If They Want To Succeed

When you think about the goals you want to reach, being positive is key to keep on track.

Changing the way you think and talk is one step in the process for you to succeed. You've heard the saying 'mind over matter', right? If you're mind is positive, you'll have a better chance of having a good outlook and making your goals attainable.

In his new book, Make Your Life a 10, Stuart Lichtman says that eliminating certain phrases is one of the steps that your should take for a positive year.

Lichtman has trained thousands of people around the world the help them achieve goals that seem to be way off the charts and unattainable.

He says that 'blockers' hold us back from experiencing the success we all dream of having.

So, you're wondering what those phrases to eliminate, right? You'd be surprised by the every day phrases that are holding you back. The crazy part is, many times these phrases are the ones we use to try to make ourselves feel better.

Eliminating the phrases, labeled as blockers by Lichtman, can be done by reprogramming your mindset to have a positive outlook.

If you've ever used one of these phrases, you're shutting your goals down before you even begin the journey.

The top blockers that many use

I never get what I want

I'm too confused

Money isn't meant for me

I just can't do this

I don't really want that anyway

I just don't have time now

I'm too depressed/anxious/stressed out to keep trying

If you can train yourself to stop telling yourself and thinking this way, you're going to have a better chance to grab those goals you have set for yourself.

