WyoPreps Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard: Sept. 8-10, 2022
The second week of the prep football season in Wyoming features games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Every team in the state will play a game this week. Two of them are making their season debut.
This is the Week 2 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend. Fans, you can also help with score updates by submitting scores to WyoPreps. Please be aware, that the app takes longer to update than the website.
The games are listed by classification or other designation. The games are also listed by kick-off times with ones involving ranked teams given a higher priority.
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 8
Class 1A-9 Man
Greybull at #3 Shoshoni, 5 p.m. (conference game)
St. Stephens at #4 Wind River, 7 p.m. (conference game)
Friday, Sept. 9
Class 4A
#1 Cheyenne East at #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Laramie at #2 Sheridan, 6 p.m.
#4 Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
#5 Rock Springs at Campbell County, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Evanston at Riverton, 6 p.m.
#3 Worland at #1 Cody, 7 p.m.
Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Green River, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 5 p.m. (conference game)
Glenrock at #4 Tongue River, 6 p.m. (conference game)
Newcastle at Wheatland, 6 p.m. (conference game)
#3 Cokeville at #1 Lovell, 7 p.m. (conference game)
#2 Lyman at Pinedale, 7 p.m. (conference game)
Big Horn at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (in Sundance) (conference game)
Torrington at Burns, 7 p.m. (conference game)
Class 1A-9 Man
Wyoming Indian at Riverside, 1 p.m. (conference game)
#2 Rocky Mountain at Big Piney, 2 p.m. (conference game)
Saratoga at Moorcroft, 5 p.m. (conference game)
#1 Pine Bluffs at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m. (conference game)
#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m. (conference game)
Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m. (conference game)
Class 1A-6 Man
#1 Little Snake River at #2 Dubois, 3 p.m. (conference game)
Out-of-State Opponent
Rich, UT at 2A #5 Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Wood River, ID at 3A #4 Jackson, 6 p.m.
3A #2 Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, ID, 7 p.m.
3A Douglas at Gering, NE, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Class 1A-6 Man
#4 Burlington at Hulett, 2 p.m. (conference game)
Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m. (conference game)
Ten Sleep at Midwest, 2 p.m. (conference game)
#3 Encampment at #5 Farson-Eden, 3 p.m. (conference game)
Out-of-State Opponent
3A #5 Buffalo at Resurrection Christian (Loveland, CO), 6 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
Cheyenne East Freshmen at 1A-6 Man H.E.M., noon