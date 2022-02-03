‘Yellowstone’ Renewed For A Fifth Season

Yellowstone has been renewed for Season 5 by Paramount. The neo-western has proven to be a crown jewel for Paramount Network, remaining the most-watched show on the channel. The Season 4 finale alone racked up a total of 15 million viewers, breaking audience records for cable television.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

The series is centered on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner). The family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in America, and some folks are determined to drive them away and take over their thriving business. Yellowstone was co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water) and John Linson. The rest of the cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, and Will Patton.

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” added executive producer David C. Glasser.

Due to the show's resounding success, a prequel spinoff titled 1883 was soon developed by Paramount. That series, which currently airs new episodes every Sunday, stars real-life married duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill alongside Sam Elliott.

