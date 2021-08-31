Yellowstone left the character of Beth Dutton up in the air in a shocking cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, and it's unclear if she's alive or dead as the show prepares to launch its upcoming Season 4. In a new interview with Men's Health, actor Kelly Reilly —who portrays Dutton — opens up about what might be ahead for her spitfire character, but stops short of saying whether she's coming back.

Beth Dutton appeared to be possibly blown up by a package bomb in the closing minutes of Season 3, as part of concerted attacks against the Dutton family that included patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) getting shot in the chest and brother Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) coming under attack as gunmen enter his office and open fire.

The scene comes at a time when Beth — a very complex, dark and acerbic character who's been enormously troubled — seems to have found a measure of peace in her often-tempestuous relationship with ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Asked if there can be a happy ending for a character as inherently troubled as Beth Dutton or any of the others, Reilly admits she's asked series creator Taylor Sheridan that very question over three seasons of emotional turmoil: "What's the endgame?"

"Obviously I can't tell you whether or not Beth makes it another day, to see if she finds that peace that you talk about," Reilly says (quotes via Yahoo!). "But it's an interesting question with any character. Is happiness something that is an ultimate end goal? Or is it something that kind of… there are moments of it in all our lives and days and… it doesn't last. It's like you touch it and you don't try and hold on to it. I think there's a great William Blake quote about that.

"I see those moments of happiness for Beth, especially in Season 3," Reilly continues. "At the beginning of Season 3, there is a sort of quiet, healing vibe going on. Beth and Rip are living in the new house that they've been given, that John Dutton gave to Rip. Beth has moved in and there's a little bit of domestic quiet, gentleness that's sort of creeping in which we've never seen Beth inhabit. I found those scenes really interesting to play. Whether it lasts or not, it wouldn't be a drama if it was constant. I don't think that we're at the happy ending stage yet, but I think there's a glimmer of happiness and where that happiness and where that peace could live, you know what I mean?"

The Paramount Network that produces Yellowstone has released several teaser clips for its upcoming fourth season, but none have touched on Beth's character arc moving forward. The most recent two imply that the Duttons' revenge for the attacks will be terrible, with literal blood in the water in one clip.

However, a press release announcing four new characters for Season 4 may have inadvertently revealed some information about Beth Dutton's fate. Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is set to play Carter, described as "a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip."

"Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man," the press release states of Carter — which means she's alive, though it's unclear what shape she might be in.

Yellowstone's popularity has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available as yet. Most interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-parents.

The show follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone ranch that serves as the setting for the original show.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.