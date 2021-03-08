You Can Rent Kevin Costner’s Colorado Mansion For $36K A Night

If you gotta few extra few bucks laying around and you want to get away for a night or two in Aspen, I have a treat for you. You can rent a little cottage in the mountains that belongs to Kevin Costner for...a mere $36,000 a night.

Ok ok...so it's not REALLY a little cottage, it's a huge mansion that has a private ice rink, baseball field, allows you to go dog sledding and has a few other bells and whistles.

According to Realtor.com, Costner was actually married on the property that has over 160 acres and has not only a giant house...but it also has a lake house, a river house, a stream house, a mountain house, a house for sunny days and a house for cloudy days. (Ok I made up those last 4 but still)

You'll never get bored because the property also includes a private ice rink, a tubing track, dog sledding and of COURSE the Fields of Dreams star is going to have a baseball field too.

Throw in world class skiing practically out the back door and a short 10 minute drive to Downtown Aspen and you've got yourself one heck of a spot.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom main house, which has a hidden trapdoor in the master suite that leads down a flight of stone steps to an enormous hidden jacuzzi which is practically on the Continental Divide is the REAL kicker in this incredible property.

Yes...being a long time A list Hollywood star has its benefits. Let's take a tour together.

Kevin Costner's Aspen Mansion For Rent