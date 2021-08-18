YouTuber Catches Wyoming Traffic Jam Caused By Monstrous Bison

Coming out the gates, no one likes traffic, right? We're somewhat lucky here in the Cowboy State that we don't have tons of traffic jams to ever worry about. That's a huge plus for having such a small population. We usually have to drive to Colorado to get stuck in traffic. You know, if we actually want to get stuck in traffic(looking at you, Harmony Road).

So, when I search the internet, looking at YouTube videos, I know if I see "Wyoming Traffic Jam" I know that it doesn't contain many cars. This video taken within the past month shows us what we all know as a Wyoming traffic jam, not just what a tourist would joke about (even though, this video was most likely taken by a tourist).

This video shows a giant bison doing his thing, walking, slowly. The YouTuber's dog goes absolutely bananas when they see the bison(that's got to be the biggest dog they've ever seen).

It's also just mind blowing to remember that bison can completely dwarf your car. That's why we always have to remember that areas up north is THEIR territory, not ours. They've been living there for years, so just let them do their own thing.

The video almost has a Jurassic Park feel to it when the monstrous bison struts by their car. But in reality, the bison seems to have more of a "don't mind me, just moseying through here" rather than a grazing Brontosaurus. Either way, it's pretty cool to see.

From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different.

The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

To be an official thing, a member of the state legislature must write and submit a bill to the legislature declaring that a thing will be the official state thing. Then the legislature votes to pass the bill, or not, if it passes, the governor signs the bill into law and we have a new official state thing.

Here is what we have so far, all of Wyoming's official things. Now you can win big on Wyo Trivia Night if that's a thing that exists.

